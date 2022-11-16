Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.