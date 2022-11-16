Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,919 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADP opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.11.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.