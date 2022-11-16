Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.