Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of VREX opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $877.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity at Varex Imaging
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
See Also
