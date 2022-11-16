Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VREX opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $877.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

