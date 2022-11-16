Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $39,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,528,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

