Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,561. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

