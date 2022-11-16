Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Choreo LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.57. 7,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

