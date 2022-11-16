Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $191.77. 3,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,438. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59.

