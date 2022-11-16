Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

VV traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.49. 9,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

