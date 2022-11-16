Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 11.7% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 357,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,777,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,504,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.