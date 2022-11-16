Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333,490. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

