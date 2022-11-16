Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $152.87. 156,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

