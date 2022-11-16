Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $44.45 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $44.45 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

