USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.40 billion and approximately $3.67 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002873 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00566096 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.32 or 0.29518217 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,391,519,079 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
