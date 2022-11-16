Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) COO Frank Conforti Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.8 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

