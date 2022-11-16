Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 6.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 75,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,554,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -216.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,364 shares of company stock valued at $83,313. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upstart by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Upstart by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.