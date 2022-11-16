Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Citigroup

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

