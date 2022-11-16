Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE:UVE opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,635. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

