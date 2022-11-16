Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $49.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.
UBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Unity Biotechnology Price Performance
UBX opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
