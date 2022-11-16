United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,730 shares of company stock worth $10,810,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.09. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $270.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

