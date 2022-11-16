United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 74,200 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 3.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $60,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after buying an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $214,374,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.3 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,321. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

