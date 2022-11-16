United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 464.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of UPS opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.00 and its 200-day moving average is $180.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

