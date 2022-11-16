United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Sells $106,875.00 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,485. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

