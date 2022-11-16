Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 32.73 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,687.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.47. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

