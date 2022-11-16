Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

