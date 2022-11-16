UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.15% of UFP Industries worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 113,004 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

