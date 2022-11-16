UBS Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,377. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.71 and its 200-day moving average is $400.33.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

