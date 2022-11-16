UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $180.00 target price from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.97. 1,171,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,100,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

