UBS Group AG Sells 206,485 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.75% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $985,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $291.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

