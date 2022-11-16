UBS Group AG Sells 16,492 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $760,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.04. 63,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.