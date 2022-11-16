UBS Group AG Acquires 22,868 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,515,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.30. 87,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

