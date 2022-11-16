Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TSN stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

