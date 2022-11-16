TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
LON SMIF opened at GBX 72.83 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.42. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £158.20 million and a PE ratio of 7,260.00.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
