TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

LON SMIF opened at GBX 72.83 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.42. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £158.20 million and a PE ratio of 7,260.00.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

