Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Up 0.4%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 213,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 212,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.22.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

