TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen Buys 3,508 Shares

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,643.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,257.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,000 shares of TSR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 504 shares of TSR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324.32.

TSR Price Performance

Shares of TSRI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. TSR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Institutional Trading of TSR

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TSR



TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Featured Stories

