Truist Financial Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $382.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $382.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.84.

HD opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.55 and its 200 day moving average is $292.34. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

