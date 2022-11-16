Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.22

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.22 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.82). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.76), with a volume of 7,808,586 shares trading hands.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 190 ($2.23) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 213.40 ($2.51).

The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

