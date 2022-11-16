Tredje AP fonden Sells 50,310 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,310 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 123,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

