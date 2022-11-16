Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 152,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 88,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.05.

NYSE FRC traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

