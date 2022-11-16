Tredje AP fonden Purchases 4,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Constellation Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 785.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

