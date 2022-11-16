Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

