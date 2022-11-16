Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 222.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,443. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

