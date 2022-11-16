Tredje AP fonden Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. 73,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.