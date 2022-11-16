Tredje AP fonden Has $35.79 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 364,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 765.5% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. 227,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

