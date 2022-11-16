Tredje AP fonden Has $23.43 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. 243,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

