Tredje AP fonden Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $403.76. 14,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.34. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

