Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.