TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,908 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.25% of TransAlta worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

