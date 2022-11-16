Traders Purchase High Volume of Vroom Call Options (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 53,280 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 329% compared to the typical volume of 12,418 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Vroom by 622.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Trading Up 7.9 %

About Vroom

Shares of VRM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 237,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,252. The company has a market cap of $169.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.53. Vroom has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

