Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 52,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 30,644 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,798.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 3,934,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

